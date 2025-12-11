Public security ministry orders expansion of investigation into gruesome murder case

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has praised Lạng Sơn provincial police for rapidly uncovering and charging the suspect in a high-profile, shocking murder case in Hữu Lũng Commune.

In a letter sent on December 9, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security, commended the provincial police force for what he described as its decisive and effective deployment of operational measures that quickly identified, arrested and charged the alleged perpetrator of the killing.

The case – along with the disturbing videos and images of the macabre killing – gained mainstream attention last month, due to a document from a group of internet sleuths detailing their tracing of the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator from their purported digital footprints.

According to the letter, the ministry’s leadership was briefed after Lạng Sơn police detected online information suggesting a particularly serious homicide. Officers subsequently coordinated with specialised units, determined the circumstances of the case and recovered multiple pieces of evidence.

The deputy minister said the breakthrough reflected the determination, professionalism and investigative sharpness of the Lạng Sơn police in carrying out directives from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security on preventing and combating violent crime.

He added that the investigation demonstrated effective cooperation between local police, ministry-level departments and other relevant agencies, contributing to public reassurance and social stability.

“On behalf of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the ministry’s leadership, I acknowledge and commend your achievements,” the letter read. He urged Lạng Sơn police to continue coordinating with relevant bodies to expand the investigation, consolidate evidence and ensure strict legal accountability for all involved.

Police earlier arrested and charged Đoàn Văn Sáng, born in 1968 and former deputy head of Market Surveillance Team No. 4 in Lạng Sơn, for 'murder' under Article 123 of the 2015 Penal Code. The provincial People’s Procuracy approved the charges and detention order on November 29.

Investigators said the victim was Nguyễn Xuân Đạt, born in 1989 in the northern province of Hưng Yên.

Sáng reportedly became acquainted with Đạt around 2020 through social media. On January 25, 2025, Sáng allegedly called Đạt to the Market Surveillance Team No. 4 headquarters, where the killing occurred. Police said Sáng attempted to remove traces of the crime and dispose of the body in an effort to evade detection. — VNS