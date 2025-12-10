First-instance trial for Lê Trung Khoa to open later this month

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Wednesday decided to open a first-instance trial on December 31 against Lê Trung Khoa and three others, who were indicted by the Supreme People’s Procuracy for “making, storing, distributing, and spreading information or documents aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

Two days earlier, the Supreme People’s Procuracy issued an indictment against Khoa, born in 1971 in Thanh Hoá Province and residing in Hà Nội before leaving for Germany, on the charge.

The other defendants are Đỗ Văn Ngà, born in 1977 in Gia Lai Province and residing in Gia Lai before leaving for Thailand; Huỳnh Bảo Đức, born in 1984 in HCM City and residing in HCM City; and Phạm Quang Thiện, born in 1978 in Hưng Yên Province and residing in Hà Nội. All the three are currently in police custody.

On December 5, the Security Agency for Investigation under the Ministry of Public Security issued a wanted notice for Khoa.

The Hà Nội People's Court called on Khoa to turn himself in and come to the trial to exercise the right to self-defence in accordance with the law. — VNA/VNS