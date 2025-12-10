Bắc Ninh allocates $5.5 million to support officials affected by administrative reorganisation

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province will allocate VNĐ147 billion (US$5.57 million) over two years to support officials whose daily commutes have been affected by the ongoing provincial- and commune-level administrative reorganisation.

The policy takes effect retroactively from July 2025 (when the new two-tier administrative model and rearranging of localities are applicable nationwide) through June 2027.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the support package is a timely and meaningful measure in the context of the merger of the former Bắc Ninh and Bắc Giang provinces. It aims to encourage cadres at all levels by easing the financial burden on officials, civil servants, public employees and workers who must relocate or adapt to new working conditions.

The province will provide monthly allowances to cover accommodation and commuting expenses for personnel whose workplaces change as a result of the administrative restructuring.

Officials who must travel between 20 and 30km will receive VNĐ3 million ($113.7) per person per month. Those travelling between 30 and 40km will receive VNĐ3.7 million ($140), while those commuting between 40 and 50km will be granted VNĐ4.5 million ($170). For distances of 50km or more, the monthly support will increase to VNĐ5.2 million ($197) per person.

For mountain and ethnic minority communities, the distance used for calculating allowances will be reduced by 5km.

Total funding, sourced from the provincial budget and revenue from public services, is estimated at VNĐ147 billion and will be implemented over two years from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027.

The policy is designed to support travel and work-related expenses for officials and employees who must commute from the former provincial administrative centre to the new one, or vice versa; from provincial or district levels to commune-level units after the merger; or between communes where the restructuring results in longer travel distances.

The measure aims to maintain stability and continuity in the administrative system of the newly merged province, ensure stable working and living conditions for personnel during the transition, and create opportunities for officials across sectors to gain practical experience for future planning, training and appointment.

According to provincial data, 1,022 officials and employees from former Bắc Ninh Province are now working at provincial-level offices in the new administrative centre.

Meanwhile, 127 people assigned from the provincial level to communes must travel 20km or more, including 40 residents of mountain communes travelling at least 15km. Nearly 1,400 people reassigned from districts to communes must travel 20km or more, including 180 people from mountain communes who commute at least 15km.

Around 350 people assigned from former to newly merged communes must travel 20km or more (15km for mountain communes). About 100 officials have been sent to commune-level units. — VNS