Đồng Nai tightens control, traces source of infection after first mpox case

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai has tightened disease control measures and urgently traced potential sources of infection after confirming its first mpox case, in a bid to prevent the virus spreading in the community.

According to the Trảng Bom Regional Medical Centre, the patient is H.V.L, 33, who lives in Trảng Bom Commune and works as an informal trader at a local market where he has frequent contact with many people.

On November 24, he developed sores on his neck, buttocks and abdomen, along with two days of fever. Four days later, he sought treatment at HCM City Dermatology Hospital. Samples were then sent to the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, which confirmed the infection was caused by mpox virus.

Epidemiological investigations show that in the 21 days before developing symptoms (November 3–24), the patient sold goods at the market every day and had contact with numerous people. He did not leave Trảng Bom Commune and had no contact with foreigners.

He lives with his elder sister’s family and had daily close contact with his sister, brother-in-law, and their child.

Provincial health workers instructed the patient on hygiene practices, self-isolation, limiting contact with others, wearing a face mask, avoiding spitting and regularly disinfecting his home. Those who had close contact with him were guided to monitor their health and immediately report any unusual symptoms to local health facilities or authorities.

As of December 10, none of his household members or nearby families had shown symptoms of mpox.

This is the first case recorded in the province, and the source of infection has not been identified. The patient reported no sexual partners and no same-sex relations in the period before falling ill.

Đồng Nai authorities have asked the Trảng Bom Commune health station to continue monitoring those in close contact with the patient, strengthen community surveillance and remind residents to seek prompt medical attention if they develop unusual symptoms.

The province is also stepping up public communication on the outbreak and on recommended measures for mpox prevention and control. — VNS