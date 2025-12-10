Politics & Law
Home Society

Bắc Ninh brings online public services closer to residents

December 10, 2025 - 18:18
Bắc Ninh has encouraged flexible and creative forms of support, including assistance directly within residential areas (either at the homes of beneficiaries or volunteers), at public places, and during non-working hours, including weekends.

 

Citizens complete administrative procedures at the Yên Dũng Ward Public Administration Service Centre in Bắc Ninh Province. Photos courtesy of Bắc Ninh Province

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is rolling out support to help residents complete online administrative procedures from home, ensuring vulnerable groups, the elderly and those without access to digital technology can still use public services.

The initiative aims to encourage proactiveness, creativity and community engagement among officials, civil servants and public employees, while effectively helping residents and businesses navigate online public administrative services.

To ensure wide adoption and maximise responsibility among government staff, the provincial People’s Committee has instructed leaders of departments, agencies, mass organisations and commune-level People’s Committees to develop detailed plans tailored to local conditions.

These plans must clearly define objectives, target groups, tasks, organisational methods, timelines and personnel arrangements.

Bắc Ninh has encouraged flexible and creative forms of support, including assistance directly in residential areas, at public places and during non-working hours, including weekends. Priority will be given to vulnerable residents, the elderly, and those without access to information technology.

The province aims for all commune, ward and township-level People’s Committees to operate at least one support point for online administrative procedures outside regular working hours by 2025, meeting the practical needs of local residents. 

Citizens complete administrative procedures at the Bắc Ninh Provincial Public Administration Service Centre.

Communal authorities are responsible for selecting accessible locations and assigning staff to guide and assist citizens in using digital platforms. Implementation must be open, transparent and closely aligned with the needs of each residential area.

Information about support activities should be widely publicised through mass media, local loudspeakers and other appropriate channels. Support formats should also be diverse and not limited to fixed locations.

Participation in the task is entirely voluntary, with each individual encouraged to use their professional expertise, practical skills and personal capacity to provide flexible and effective assistance. Local authorities will work closely with the police to support residents in obtaining Level-2 digital identification, particularly vulnerable groups, the elderly and those lacking access to digital tools.

They will also intensify communication and guidance to encourage the use of digital ID accounts when handling online administrative procedures. — VNS

