Bắc Ninh announces first seven projects exempted from construction permits

BẮC NINH — The Kinh Bắc Ward People’s Committee in Bắc Ninh Province has released a list of seven individual housing projects that will be exempted from construction permits, aiming to streamline urban development and simplify procedures for residents.

Kinh Bắc is among the first localities in the province to implement this regulation under Article 89 of the Law on Construction and in line with directives from the provincial People’s Committee. These projects fall under the first phase of the exemptions and include individual housing works in Kinh Bắc Ward that already have approved 1/500-scale detailed planning.

The exempted projects include the Đương Xá 3 land-use rights auction residential area, as well as the Đương Xá 3 and Khúc Toại land-use rights auction residential areas. They also include the Thụ Ninh service residential area and the Hồ Ngọc Lân residential and public facilities area. In addition, the Đương Xá land-use rights auction residential area is eligible for the exemption.

Two resettlement housing areas are also included: one for households living within the dyke protection corridor, paired with auctioned land used to fund infrastructure in Đương Xá 1 and Vạn Phúc, and another for households in the dyke protection corridor paired with auctioned land used to finance infrastructure in Khúc Toại.

In the second phase, the ward’s People’s Committee plans to extend the exemption to around 50 additional projects and aims to complete the implementation of permit exemptions by the end of 2025.

During implementation, the committee has instructed neighbourhood leaders to actively encourage and inform residents about complying with laws on land, urban management, construction and the environment. They are also required to strengthen oversight at the grassroots level, promptly detect and prevent violations, and report any issues related to the construction order. — VNS