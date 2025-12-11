Infrastructure boost positions Đồng Nai for stronger tourism growth

ĐỒNG NAI — As tourism continues to surge nationwide, Đồng Nai Province is emerging as a standout performer, with accommodation and food service revenue exceeding VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.76 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025 and travel services jumping by 38 per cent, signalling strong momentum ahead of major transport projects nearing completion.

These results signal strong momentum for the province’s tourism and services sector, supported by upcoming transport infrastructure, especially as Long Thành International Airport prepares to open Phase 1 at the end of the year.

The province currently has 28 tourist sites offering sightseeing, entertainment, eco-tourism, sports, cultural and spiritual experiences.

According to the province’s Statistics Office, accommodation and food services generated more than VNĐ45 trillion in revenue in the first 11 months of 2025, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year.

Of this amount, accommodation services recorded VNĐ980 billion ($38.4 million), a 32.7 per cent increase, while food and beverage services contributed nearly VNĐ44.1 trillion ($1.72 billion), up 19.7 per cent.

Travel services also grew 38.5 per cent to VNĐ388.3 billion ($15.2 million).

More than 4.9 million visitors were recorded in Đồng Nai during the period, including nearly 130,000 international arrivals. Domestic tourists accounted for almost 4.8 million.

The province is home to 46 domestic travel firms, 17 international operators, six representative offices and 265 licensed tour guides. A total of 224 establishments with around 5,800 rooms currently serve tourists.

Local authorities said the tourism sector is benefiting from favourable conditions, notably major transport infrastructure projects such as Long Thành International Airport and the Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu Expressway, both nearing completion.

The recent recognition of Cát Tiên National Park with four international eco-tourism awards has further strengthened the province’s focus on sustainable tourism.

The province has also accelerated regional tourism linkages, diversified tour routes, successfully held the 2025 Tourism-Culture Week, promoted community-based tourism, and advanced digital transformation to develop a smart tourism ecosystem.

In the broader services sector, it reported nearly VNĐ73 trillion ($2.85 billion) in revenue in the first 11 months of 2025, up 23.7 per cent year-on-year.

Key service industries posted strong growth, including arts, entertainment and recreation (30 per cent); real estate (26.3 per cent); administrative and support services (20.8 per cent); health and social assistance (19.8 per cent); and education and training (19.7 per cent).

Several large-scale tourism projects are underway, such as the 107ha Chứa Chan Mountain eco-resort in Xuân Lộc with an investment of around VNĐ16 trillion ($624 million), a VNĐ3 trillion ($117 million) project at Thác Mai–Bàu Nước Sôi in Định Quán, and 10 forest-based eco-tourism projects within the Đồng Nai Nature–Culture Reserve in Trị An.

Phase 1 of Long Thành International Airport is expected to be inaugurated on December 19. Once operational, it is designed to handle around 70,000 passengers per day, rising to around 300,000 per day in Phase 2.

This strategic advantage is expected to attract a substantial volume of both international and domestic visitors.

To capitalise on the opportunity, Đồng Nai is developing five tourism routes directly linked to the airport, connecting Long Thành to the provincial administrative centre and Trị An; Dầu Giây, Định Quán, Tân Phú and onward to Đà Lạt; Long Khánh, Xuân Lộc and Phan Thiết; Cẩm Mỹ and Hồ Tràm; and the mangrove and river tourism areas of Nhơn Trạch and Long Thành.

With positive signals across infrastructure, tourism products and business capacity, the province is seen as well-positioned for a breakthrough, strengthening its presence on the tourism map of the Southeast region and Việt Nam. — VNS