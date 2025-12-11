New Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology inaugurated in Huế University's hospital

HUẾ – The Hospital of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Huế University officially inaugurated its new Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology during a ceremony in Huế City on Wednesday.

The facility was built as part of the Italy-funded initiative “Improvement of Health Services in Targeted Areas of Central Việt Nam and of the Huế University College of Medicine and Pharmacy.”

Over the years, the commitment of the Italian Cooperation in the health sector in Việt Nam, particularly in Huế, has developed through investments in research, training, capacity building, infrastructure development, and the provision of medical equipment.

As part of an earlier initiative also funded by Italy, the Epidemiology Center at Huế University College of Medicine and Pharmacy was named after Dr. Carlo Urbani, who was the first to identify and classify SARS in 2003. Dr. Urbani's example remains alive and valid in the field of development cooperation, dedicated to protecting and saving the lives of others.

“The health project with Huế University reflects the cooperation between Italy and Việt Nam, founded on shared values and a longstanding friendship, also demonstrated by the extraordinary dedication of Carlo Urbani in the Country. It is a partnership that continues to deliver concrete results for an inclusive improvement of health standards in the country,” said Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco della Seta.

“Collaboration with the ministries and local authorities has been crucial to the success of the project. Today, the Italian Cooperation renews its commitment to supporting Vietnamese women and children, because the right to health is universal,” stated Margherita Lulli, Head of Development of AICS Hanoi.

The initiative also led to the development of modern analysis laboratories, specialised medical units, new teaching classrooms, and stable collaboration with several Italian universities to promote the exchange of expertise and advanced training in the health sector. VNS