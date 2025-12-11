Việt Nam repatriates remains of 180 volunteer soldiers and experts from Cambodia

TÂY NINH — Việt Nam on Wednesday brought home the remains of 180 volunteer soldiers and experts who died during their service in Cambodia during Việt Nam’s resistance war against the US and later in the struggle to overthrow the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.

The repatriation ceremony took place at the Xa Mát International Border Gate in the southern border province of Tây Ninh, where Teams K70, K71 and K73 were welcomed back after 34 days of fieldwork across multiple Cambodian provinces.

The mission is part of Việt Nam's long-running effort to search, gather and identify the remains of those who served and fell on Cambodian soil.

Team K71 accounted for the largest share of discoveries, recovering 140 sets of remains; Team K70 found 16 and Team K73 located 24.

Colonel Nguyễn Đức Thuận, who heads Team K71, said search units had been deployed following an October directive under the provincial 515 Steering Committee.

The three teams were assigned nearly 350 reported burial sites spanning Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey, Otdar Meanchey, Prey Veng, Battambang and Pailin.

During the latest search phase, teams worked closely with Cambodia’s provincial military sub-regions and local communities, who provided guides, security and logistical help.

Vietnamese officers also conducted outreach activities in remote villages, including medical checks and the distribution of medicine – a routine feature of the cross-border mission that officials say strengthens local cooperation.

Colonel Nguyễn Minh Tấn, deputy political commissar of Tây Ninh’s Military Command and deputy head of the provincial steering committee, praised the teams’ work and thanked Cambodian security units for their assistance.

With the dry-season campaign’s first stage complete, authorities are preparing for formal memorial services and reburials at Tây Ninh’s 82 Hill Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Teams have been instructed to finalise handover procedures, undergo additional Khmer-language and technical training and ready equipment for the second search phase, which will begin later in the 2025–2026 dry season. — VNS