Bắc Ninh ensures smooth public investment flow amid administrative restructuring

BẮC NINH - Bắc Ninh Province has pledged to avoid any disruption or delays in the implementation and disbursement of public investment capital, as well as in the execution of national target programmes, particularly major and key projects, during the transitional period following the reorganisation of provincial-level administrative units and the establishment of the two-tier local government model, said Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Finance Lương Văn Nghiệp.

According to the official, the Provincial People’s Committee has established a task force and supporting teams to inspect, urge progress, resolve difficulties, and accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital in 2025 and the following years.

The locality will strengthen inspection, supervision, and auditing of project implementation. Projects deemed unnecessary will be decisively eliminated, while resources will be prioritised for key infrastructure works that enhance intra-provincial, inter-provincial, and regional connectivity, as well as projects serving the goal of transforming Bắc Ninh into a Class I urban area and a centrally governed city.

The People’s Committee also directed relevant authorities to ensure that all unfinished activities related to the management and use of public investment capital such as planning, appraisal, land clearance, project execution, acceptance of completed work volumes, and payment must be clearly handed over to prevent any project from being stalled.

Units assigned to prepare proposals for investment policies, as well as project owners of new projects scheduled to commence in 2025, are urged to urgently finalise procedures for investment policy decisions and project investment decisions in accordance with regulations. This is to ensure the necessary conditions for the timely allocation of capital for project implementation as planned.

Additionally, they must review and flexibly adjust capital plans by shifting funds from projects with slow disbursement to those with billable completed work volumes or those requiring additional capital to accelerate progress.

In the final month of this year, Bắc Ninh Province is working hard to implement synchronised tasks and solutions to shorten the time required for formulating, appraising, and approving investment policies and investment projects; bidding for contractor selection; and formulating, appraising, and approving construction designs and total construction cost estimates. The goal is to commence new public investment projects as early as possible.

Project owners must proactively coordinate with local authorities to prepare necessary conditions regarding construction sites, material mines, waste disposal sites, and storage for surplus materials, as well as complete procedures for mineral exploitation, conversion of forest and land use purposes, and land allocation for construction.

Alongside focusing on effectively resolving compensation and site clearance issues, and providing timely and lawful resettlement support for residents during the implementation of public investment projects, Bắc Ninh continues to review and definitively resolve outstanding capital construction debts in the area.

The total public investment capital plan and National Target Programmes for Bắc Ninh Province in 2025 amount to over VNĐ21.16 trillion (approximately US$802 million).

The province strives to disburse 100 per cent of capital sources with extended implementation and disbursement deadlines into 2025 by December 31, 2025; and to achieve a disbursement rate of 95 per cent of the assigned 2025 capital plan by January 31, 2026. VNS