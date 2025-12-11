US Peace Corps swears in 4th cohort of volunteers, marking new milestone in US–VN educational partnership

HÀ NỘI — As the United States and Việt Nam celebrate 30 years of bilateral relations this year, the Peace Corps marked a significant milestone by swearing in its fourth group of volunteers to Việt Nam at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The ceremony follows the signing earlier this year of a five-year extension of the 2020 Implementing Agreement by the Vietnamese and the US governments to extend the Peace Corps presence in Việt Nam through 2030. The renewal reaffirms the long-term commitment of both nations to advancing Việt Nam’s English education goals and expanding collaboration between Peace Corps and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

“With the extension of the agreement, we look forward to welcoming more Peace Corps Volunteers, like those sworn in today, and continuing to build bridges and promote mutual understanding between the people of our two countries,” said US Deputy Chief of Mission Courtney Beale said at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the newly sworn-in volunteers will begin their two-year assignments at high schools across Hà Nội and HCM City. Working closely with Vietnamese teachers, the volunteers will support MoET’s priorities to enhance English language teaching and learning, contributing to greater educational and future workforce opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Peace Corps Việt Nam’s country director Kim Mansaray expressed her gratitude for the ongoing collaboration of the Government of Việt Nam, particularly the schools and local communities supporting the volunteers.

“We are delighted to welcome this new group of volunteers, who will work alongside Vietnamese teachers in local communities. The work you are about to begin goes far beyond individual achievement – it is grounded in service and collaboration. Your success as volunteers would not be possible without the support of teachers, students, and community members,” said Mansaray.

Erik, one of the newly sworn-in volunteers, shared his excitement and commitment to service: “These next two years will have challenges, but they will also be filled with many opportunities for growth, for discovery, and for friendships. We commit ourselves to service whole-heartedly to further deepen the ties between Việt Nam and the United States.”

Summer, another volunteer, added that “Our duty here is not only to be good teachers, but to also learn from the communities here. We are grateful to be students of Việt Nam, and we embrace the gift it is to learn and grow with those we meet in Việt Nam.”

The ceremony was attended by representatives from MoET, other Vietnamese ministries and departments, school leadership, the US Embassy, Peace Corps Việt Nam, volunteers, international organisations, and the media.

Peace Corps is an independent agency under the executive branch of the US government which operates a volunteer program to provide host governments with assistance on their development priorities.

The organisation welcomed its first group of volunteers to Việt Nam in 2022. Since then, more than 50 volunteers have served in Việt Nam, working on projects in English education. — VNS