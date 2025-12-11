Politics & Law
Society

Women who transform science

December 11, 2025 - 17:34
Outstanding female scientists at the VinFuture 2025 Awards have been recognised for a range of breakthroughs in their fields. These advances strengthen global food security and transform approaches to cancer prevention and care. Together, their achievements highlight the essential role women play in driving innovation and shaping the future of science.

