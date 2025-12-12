Việt Nam aligns with global recommendations in three-pillar strategy for HPV prevention

HCM CITY — Full vaccination, cervical cancer screening, and timely treatment for all women with lesions are the three pillars protecting women against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), experts have said.

Cervical cancer is currently the fourth most common cancer in women globally. On average, every two minutes a woman dies from this preventable disease. In 2022, the world recorded over 348,874 deaths, mainly in low-income and middle-income countries, where women still face many barriers in accessing HPV vaccines, regular screening, and early treatment.

HPV is an extremely common virus worldwide and can infect people of all genders. While most infections can clear naturally, persistent HPV infection can lead to cancer and other HPV-related diseases in both men and women, including genital warts, pre-cancerous lesions, and cancers of the cervix and anogenital region.

In Việt Nam, according to a 2022 report, cervical cancer and HPV-related diseases remain a public health burden with approximately 4,600 new cancer cases and over 2,500 deaths each year. Although vaccines and screening tests have demonstrated clear effectiveness and benefits, access rates remain low, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive, sustainable and prevention strategy based on scientific evidence.

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s 2020 strategy for eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem emphasises the inclusion of HPV vaccination in all national immunisation programmes, aiming to achieve the following targets by 2030: about 90 per cent of girls will be fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, about 70 per cent of women will be screened using HPV testing by the ages 35 and 45, and 90 per cent of women with pre-cancer or cervical cancer will receive treatment.

Full HPV vaccinations for adolescent girls, combined with cervical cancer screenings and timely treatment for all women with lesions, can help realise this goal. In Việt Nam, the coverage of HPV vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings remains low, underscoring the need to strengthen prevention and control efforts.

In alignment with the WHO’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, earlier this year, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health officially launched the nationwide communication campaign “For a Vietnam Free from the Burden of HPV,” demonstrating strong commitment within the National Action Plan for Cervical Cancer Prevention towards 2030, aiming to remove this disease from the list of public health problems.

After more than a decade of implementation in over 100 countries, HPV vaccines have proven highly effective in reducing pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer. The two-dose and three-dose regimens have been approved by the US FDA and the European Commission based on rigorous scientific data.

MSc., MD. Nguyễn Hiền Minh, deputy head of the Vaccination Unit at the University Medical Centre HCM City, said: “Like many other subunit vaccines, the HPV vaccine works through a prime–boost mechanism, generating strong and long-lasting immune memory. The two‑ or three‑dose regimen has been validated through rigorous clinical trials with long-term follow-up. Although single‑dose studies are currently under review, there is not yet sufficient evidence to change FDA-approved prescribing information. Therefore, Việt Nam and many other countries continue to recommend following the approved regimen to ensure optimal protective effectiveness.”

Screening is a key element in preventing cervical cancer, although it cannot prevent new HPV infections. Even with a current negative HPV test result, women may still contract high-risk HPV in the future. In Việt Nam, barriers such as screening costs and travel difficulties in remote areas cause many women to miss important screening milestones, increasing the risk of the disease silently progressing to advanced stages. Even in effective screening programmes, missed follow-ups, delayed treatment due to cost or work, or false negatives occur, and the risk of progression to cancer remains present.

“HPV vaccines help prevent new high-risk HPV infections and serve as a foundation for long-term community protection. HPV testing every five years enables early detection of new or persistent HPV infections, allowing for timely follow-up and management when abnormalities arise. Combined, these three pillars form a strong shield that brings the community closer to the goal of eliminating cervical cancer," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Thị Anh Đào, head of the A5 Gynecologic Surgery Department at Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital and Senior Lecturer in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hanoi Medical University, stated.

Cervical cancer is a disease that can be prevented at up to nearly 100 per cent if women have proper, adequate, and timely access to medical services. Vaccination according to approved regimens, regular HPV testing and follow-up, and immediate treatment when abnormalities are detected are not just communication messages but scientific solutions proven by the world and aligned with national strategy that open real opportunities for Việt Nam to approach the goal WHO expects: Eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030.