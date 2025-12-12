Bắc Ninh Province issues list of 96 administrative procedures for priority projects

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province has released a list of 96 administrative procedures to be handled under its “24-hour Green Lane” and “60% Green Lane” mechanisms for priority projects across the province.

The initiative aims to shorten processing times for administrative procedures, support economic growth and enhance the province’s appeal to investors.

Under the plan, 13 procedures fall under the “24-hour Green Lane”, while 83 are categorised under the "60% Green Lane."

The 13 procedures include six managed by the Department of Finance; provincial-level approval of investment policy; adjustments to investment projects subject to provincial policy approval; adjustments to investment projects in cases of division, separation, consolidation, merger or conversion of economic entities; issuance of investment registration certificates for projects not subject to investment policy approval; and appraisal of feasibility study reports and approval of Public-private partnership projects proposed by investors at provincial level.

Additionaly, seven procedures, overseen by the Department of Home Affairs, are also included.

They are procedures covering the issuance, re-issuance and extension of work-permit exemptions for foreign workers in Việt Nam; issuance, re-issuance and extension of work permits; and reporting to the Department of Home Affairs when putting into use machinery, equipment and materials subject to strict occupational safety requirements.

Among the 83 procedures under the “60% Green Lane”, four fall under the Department of Finance; one under the Department of Agriculture and Environment; 34 under the Department of Construction; 26 under the Provincial Industrial Parks Management Board; seven under the Department of Home Affairs; and 11 are implemented at commune level.

The application of the two mechanisms is intended to accelerate the settlement of administrative procedures, reduce processing times for priority projects, attract investment and stimulate socio-economic development in the northern province.

Bắc Ninh Province expects the streamlined system to give investors and businesses timely and convenient access to essential procedures, particularly for high-priority projects, thereby supporting local production, business expansion and the province’s goal of achieving double-digit growth.— VNS