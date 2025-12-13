Emergency meeting held over risk of polio re-entering Việt Nam amid outbreak in Laos

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Friday convened an urgent nationwide online conference to strengthen polio prevention and control measures amid rising risks of the disease being reintroduced into Việt Nam.

The meeting followed an assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that Việt Nam is facing a very high risk of polio importation and re-emergence. The risk arises after neighbouring Laos officially declared a polio outbreak on October 7, following the detection of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1).

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương warned that the situation poses a serious threat to Việt Nam’s hard-won polio eradication achievements, as well as those of the Western Pacific Region, which has been recognised as free of wild poliovirus since 2000.

Representatives from the WHO and the ministry’s Department of Disease Prevention analysed factors placing Việt Nam at heightened risk, including epidemiological and geographical conditions.

One key concern is the high volume of population movement between Việt Nam and Laos, particularly across border areas where the outbreak has occurred. In addition, immunity gaps remain due to polio vaccination coverage failing to meet targets in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO representatives also highlighted that the measles outbreaks seen during the 2024–2025 period demonstrate how infectious diseases can spread rapidly from one country to others within a short time if preventive measures are not sufficiently strengthened.

In response, the Ministry of Health has issued a series of urgent directives to local authorities. Localities are required to promptly review vaccination records and organise catch-up and mop-up immunisation campaigns using polio vaccines, including IPV and bOPV, for individuals who have missed doses or have not completed the full vaccination schedule. These efforts are to prioritise high-risk areas, while routine immunisation activities must be reinforced to ensure both safety and effectiveness.

The ministry has also instructed localities bordering Laos to intensify leadership and supervision of polio prevention work, while strengthening coordination with Lao counterparts to monitor cross-border health risks. At the same time, local authorities are required to work closely with specialised institutes to develop detailed prevention and response plans. Risk assessments have now been completed in all 34 localities nationwide.

People’s Committees of localities and centrally governed cities have been tasked with formulating and implementing plans to respond to the risk of polio importation and transmission during the 2025–2026 period. These plans must include stronger communication and public awareness efforts, as well as adequate preparation of vaccines, equipment and human resources for disease prevention and control, in line with the “four on-the-spot” principle.

The Ministry of Health stressed that vigilance, early detection and comprehensive vaccination coverage remain critical to preventing the re-emergence of polio in Việt Nam. — VNS