Việt Nam, Japan enhance cooperation in intellectual property protection

HÀ NỘI — A Việt Nam-Japan intellectual property (IP) protection workshop was held in Hà Nội on Friday to enhance professional exchanges between Việt Nam’s market surveillance forces and Japanese organisations and businesses, update methods of IP infringement, and bolster cooperation in identifying, detecting and handling counterfeit and infringing goods on the market.

The event was co-organised by the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the International Intellectual Property Protection Forum (IIPPF).

In his remarks, Trần Hữu Linh, director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, said IP infringements have recently become more sophisticated, particularly in fast-moving consumer goods, fashion, cosmetics and electronic components.

To the agency, cooperation with JPO, JETRO and IIPPF provides practical support for Việt Nam’s market surveillance officers in identifying new tactics used in this area. Therefore, it is prioritising enhanced field skills, updated technical knowledge and expanded international cooperation to improve the efficiency of inspections and enforcement.

At the workshop, three Japanese brand-owning enterprises shared specialised insights related to IP protection in the Vietnamese market.

Notably, JPO, JETRO, IIPPF and the agency reached consensus on strengthening collaboration across several key areas to improve IP rights protection in Việt Nam. The parties committed to stepping up the exchange of data and information on high-risk product categories; expanding practical training programmes for market surveillance officers; and coordinating to help businesses from both countries improve their understanding and compliance with IP protection regulations.

They will also promote communication campaigns targeting consumers to curb demand for infringing goods, while maintaining regular coordination mechanisms to ensure consistent and effective IP enforcement in the market. — VNA/VNS