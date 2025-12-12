HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam currently has a total of 28 aircraft grounded due to engine shortages, according to Tạ Minh Trọng, head of the Flight Safety Standards Division under the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

The grounded aircraft are 24 A321NEOs, three A350s and one A320CEO, accounting for 13.1 per cent of the commercial fleet (28 out of 213 aircraft).

The number of grounded aircraft is five fewer compared to the same period in 2024.

The groundings are due to global recall and repair requirements from engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW).

The recall and maintenance needs affect many airlines not only in Việt Nam but also worldwide.

The total number of aircraft registered under Vietnamese nationality as of December 11, 2025, stands at 262 aircraft including 235 fixed-wing aircrafts and 27 helicopters.

Of these, 213 aircraft are operated for commercial aviation, while 49 aircraft with 22 airplanes and 27 helicopters are used in general aviation.

According to Trọng, Vietnamese airlines currently operate nearly 50 domestic routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City, and 20 airports nationwide.

They also operate 113 international routes to 24 countries and territories, while foreign carriers from 30 countries and territories operate 142 regular international routes to Việt Nam.

According to CAAV, international air passengers are estimated at 46.9 million this year, up 13.3 per cent from 2024.

Vietnamese airlines carried 19.4 million international passengers, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 41.4 per cent of total international passengers.

They also transported 36.6 million domestic passengers, up 7.5 per cent from 2024.

Trọng said: “In 2025, Vietnamese airlines continue to record growth, with total passenger volume rising 6.7 per cent and cargo volume increasing 4.6 per cent compared with 2024.”

CAAV has set targets for the air transport sector to reach 95 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2026. — VNS