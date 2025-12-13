Joint forces crack down on illegal sand transport, drug possession in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard and Border Guard forces have seized nearly 1,000 cubic metres of illegally transported sand and arrested a suspect found in possession of 1.13 grammes of synthetic drugs during coordinated operations in HCM City.

The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command announced on December 13 that at around 4:20pm on December 11, its forces, in coordination with Border Guard Flotilla 2 under the HCM City Border Guard Command, inspected a barge at a river mouth in the city after detecting suspicious activity.

Barge ĐN 1233 was carrying six crew members and captained by Trần Văn Thường, 44, from Phước Thắng Ward in HCM City.

During the inspection, the captain admitted the vessel was transporting nearly 1,000 cu.m of saline-contaminated sand but failed to present documents verifying the cargo’s origin and legality.

Authorities drew up an administrative violation record and escorted the vessel to Squadron Port 301 for further investigation and handling in accordance with the law.

Later the same day, at the Vũng Tàu–HCM City high-speed ferry terminal, the Coast Guard’s crime and violation prevention division, in coordination with Vũng Tàu Ward Police and the Customs Control Team of Regional Customs Branch II, arrested a man for illegal drug possession.

The suspect, Nguyễn Xuân Mạnh, 31, from Vũng Tàu Ward in HCM City, was found carrying a sealed nylon bag containing 1.13 grammes of colourless crystalline substance.

Initial statements indicated the substance was synthetic methamphetamine intended for sale to fishermen and crew members operating fishing and service vessels in coastal waters.

The Coast Guard’s Region 3 Command is continuing investigations and completing legal procedures to handle the violations in accordance with current regulations. — VNS