Free health check-ups delivered for stronger Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Free health check-ups, consultations, and screenings are offered to local people in Hà Nội following the launch of the Live Healthy Every Day – For a Strong Việt Nam 2025 programme on Saturday morning. The capital city is one of many localities across Việt Nam where the public healthcare initiative takes place.

The community activity is organised to welcome the fifth National Congress of the Việt Nam Young Doctors Association, term 2025-30, and implement Politburo's resolutions on strengthening the protection, care and improvement of people's health.

Jointly implemented by the Association in collaboration with local hospitals, and Manulife Việt Nam, the programme is particularly significant given the context that many younger people are suffering from chronic diseases and cancers.

Hà Nội was the third place following Hải Phòng and Thanh Hóa. The programme will then move to HCM City with another 3,000 free health check-ups for local people.

More than residents, mainly unskilled labourers and those in difficult circumstances aged 25-45 – the main workforce of society but often lacking the means and habit of regular health check-ups – were invited to attend.

They were screened for Helicobacter pylori – a leading risk factor for stomach diseases – and screened for gastrointestinal cancers in cases with abnormal symptoms.

Other services were general internal medicine examination, specialist examination, general abdominal ultrasound, electrocardiogram, chest X-ray, blood glucose, blood lipid, and uric acid tests.

The application of AI in diagnostic support helps improve accuracy, shorten waiting times, and provide a modern examination experience for the public.

According to organisers, with gastrointestinal cancers increasingly affecting younger people, early screening and detection were considered key solutions to reduce severe illness and mortality rates, while also easing the burden on higher-level healthcare systems.

"Over the years of implementation, the programme has not only focused on screening activities but has also contributed to changing people's awareness and behaviour regarding healthcare, especially the importance of annual health check-ups and adopting healthy lifestyles," said Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Young Doctors Association, Nguyễn Hữu Tú.

At the event, the organisers presented VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) to the Hà Nội City Fatherland Front Committee to assist people affected by floods in the central region, and 20 gifts to disadvantaged households in the area.

After Hà Nội, the programme will land in HCM City with another 3,000 free health check-ups for local people.

In addtion to the health care activities, the event also include a series of health education and communication activities at major shopping malls, promotion of the use of AI in healthcare for initial screening, as well as initiatives to encourage safe eating habits, contributing to building a proactive, sustainable, and healthy community for the future development of the country. VNS