Japan and Brazil support Việt Nam in addressing storm and flood damage

HÀ NỘI — Japan and Brazil have announced support for Việt Nam as the country works to recover from severe damage caused by recent storms and flooding in central localities.

Japan has pledged US$1.5 million in emergency non-refundable assistance to help address the aftermath of the disasters. According to an announcement by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid will be delivered to Việt Nam through international organisations as soon as possible.

Speaking at a press briefing, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said the assistance reflects Japan’s commitment to supporting countries affected by natural disasters. Of the total amount, $1 million will be used to provide essential relief supplies through the International Organization for Migration, while $500,000 will be channelled via the United Nations Children’s Fund to support clean water provision and environmental sanitation services in affected areas.

Motegi noted that many countries in Southeast Asia have recently suffered heavy losses due to storms and floods. Japan, he said, has been providing assistance based on the specific needs and requests of each country, and will continue to do so within its capacity should similar situations arise in the future.

At the same time, Brazil is also moving to support Việt Nam’s recovery efforts. In recent days, organisations, businesses and individuals in Brazil have responded to a call by the Brazil–Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce to contribute to relief activities.

JBS Group, one of Brazil’s largest food processing corporations with extensive cooperation with Vietnamese partners, took the lead by donating $20,000 along with 1,000 sets of blankets, sheets and mattresses for families affected by flooding. The support is expected to provide timely relief to people struggling with the immediate consequences of the disasters.

On the government side, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that it is studying appropriate support measures for Việt Nam. During a recent working session with a delegation from the Party Central Committee's Strategic Policy Commission, led by Deputy Head Nguyễn Đức Hiển, the agency said it was considering ways to assist people in flood-hit areas of central Việt Nam.

The Brazilian Cooperation Agency also expressed its willingness to share experience in disaster management, flood response and post-disaster reconstruction, areas in which Brazil has accumulated practical expertise in recent years.

In addition, several Brazilian enterprises operating in logistics, agriculture and supply chain services are considering further assistance, including support for transport costs and donations of relief goods to be sent to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil said it would continue to coordinate closely with Brazilian authorities and Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that all assistance reaches affected communities in a timely, safe and effective manner.

Alongside material support, a number of embassies and the Brazil–Việt Nam Friendship Association have also conveyed condolences to Việt Nam over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent floods. — VNS