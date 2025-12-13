Capital approves twin strategic projects to fuel long-term growth

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Party Committee on Saturday approved in principle two major investment projects seen as new strategic growth drivers for the capital, namely an Olympic sports urban area in the city’s south and the Red River Landscape Boulevard.

Chairing a thematic conference of the Executive Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Politburo member and Hà Nội Party Secretary Nguyễn Duy Ngọc said the two projects carry special significance for the development of the capital, the Red River Delta and the country, and aim to create a Red River miracle.

According to Ngọc, the projects are expected to help Hà Nội achieve GRDP growth of 11 per cent or higher from 2026, reshape the city’s urban landscape and position the capital as a creative, green, smart and globally connected metropolis.

He said that the National Assembly on Friday passed Resolution No. 258/2025/QH15, allowing the piloting of special mechanisms and policies for major projects in the capital, providing an important legal and institutional foundation for accelerating implementation.

Under the approved orientation, the Olympic sports urban area will cover about 9,171ha across 11 southern communes of Hà Nội, with a preliminary investment of over VNĐ925.65 trillion (over US$35 billion) and a projected population of about 751,000.

Envisioned as a modern, integrated sports city, the complex is designed to enable Hà Nội to host major continental and international sporting events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. Construction of the main sports complex and stadium is targeted for completion in 2030, with the entire project due to be finished by 2035.

Meanwhile, the Red River Landscape Boulevard is planned along both banks of the Red River, from Hồng Hà Bridge to Mễ Sở Bridge, passing through 16 wards and communes. The project includes nearly 80km of landscape boulevards on both banks, large-scale riverside parks, embankments and an underground metro line along the right bank, integrated with Hà Nội’s urban rail network. The preliminary total investment is estimated at about VNĐ855 trillion ($32.4 billion).

City leaders said the boulevard project is expected to create a major breakthrough in infrastructure, urban development and the riverside economy, contributing to the goal of sustaining GRDP growth of at least 11 per cent in the 2026-30 period.

Both projects are scheduled to break ground on December 19, in line with Government direction, alongside other key projects nationwide, in a move aimed at building momentum ahead of the 14th National Party Congress and entering 2026 with an ambition for double-digit economic growth. — VNS