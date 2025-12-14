Health equity to be gained through health care innovation

HÀ NỘI — More than a goal, health equity is a core mission of the health care industry on its journey to provide quality care for all citizens.

The Health Equity initiative has been unveiled at a meeting entitled 'Health Equity through Health Care Innovation' held on Sunday in Hà Nội.

It was launched as part of the implementation of the Government's vision for enhanced science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in health care as outlined in Politburo Resolutions 57 and 72.

Through the initiative, which follows the launch of the 'Health Equity' programme in December 2024, technological solutions – particularly artificial intelligence (AI) – will be applied to support disease diagnosis and screening for people in Hà Nội.

"This is an important activity, demonstrating the health sector’s strong determination to realise the major goals of the Party and the State on the development of science and technology, innovation and health care for the people in the new era," said Dr Hà Anh Đức, director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment at the Ministry of Health.

Đức, who is also the chairman of the Việt Nam Young Physician Association, went on to state that the initiative has set an ambitious and important objective.

"Every Vietnamese citizen will receive at least one health check-up per year from 2026," he said. "To realise this goal, we must build a proactive health care ecosystem – from large-scale screening and continuous health management to data interoperability and remote professional support," he said.

Đức continued: "Today’s programme is a practical step toward achieving that goal, based on a collaborative model involving the State, experts, businesses and the community.

"I believe that with the determination of the healthcare sector, the union of the doctors and the contribution of organisations and businesses who are pioneering in the field of innovation, we will gradually realise our vision of a humane, transparent and modern Vietnamese health care system, where all citizens have access to quality health care services, regardless of region or economic status."

Since its launch, the Health Equity initiative has garnered positive results, especially in screening for chronic lung, cardiovascular and kidney diseases.

Also at the meeting, AstraZeneca Việt Nam and Hà Nội University of Science and Technology (HUST) announced the signing of a cooperation agreement and the launch of the Health Innovation Hub.

The hub aims to accelerate AI-driven health care innovations and foster equitable access to advanced medical solutions across Việt Nam and beyond.

Atul Tandon, chairman and general director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam, said: "This Health Innovation Hub represents a strategic milestone in our vision to harness AI and digital technologies for equitable health care across Việt Nam and the region."

Associate Professor Huỳnh Quyết Thắng, president of HUST, stated: "We are creating an ecosystem where our research excellence in AI and technology directly addresses Việt Nam's health care challenges. This collaboration will empower our students and researchers to develop practical, AI-driven solutions while connecting them with global expertise and resources." VNS