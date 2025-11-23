Cuisine festival participants taste international food, support flood victims

HÀ NỘI — Locals and tourists alike have been served a feast of dishes from around the world at the 13th International Culinary Culture Festival 2025, which took place over the weekend in Hà Nội.

Themed 'Trip of Flavours – A Journey of Flavours Around the World', the festival promotes cuisine as a means of emotion and connection, where every dish is not only about taste, but also a story of each nation's culture, history and identity.

More than 120 booths – including 50 from embassies – were set up, offering a vibrant panorama of global culinary excellence. The two-day event brought the best and most popular dishes from many different countries, along with wonderful music and dance performances, to the stage.

As the hosts, Việt Nam had a wide variety of its own stalls with famous national dishes including cốm (young rice flakes), phở bò (beef noodle soup), bánh cuốn (steamed rolls), bún chả (noodles with grilled pork), bánh xèo (crispy Vietnamese pancakes) and bánh mỳ (Vietnamese sandwiches).

Several localities, such as Bắc Ninh, Ninh Bình, Lạng Sơn, Tuyên Quang, Lào Cai and Hà Giang, also introduced their regional specialties. These included beef and buffalo jerky, colourful sticky rice, roasted pig and herbal teas, among many others.

As usual, Russia's booth received a lot of attention from visitors, who enjoyed salad and vodka while admiring the beautiful matryoshka dolls. South Korea's station was full of tteokbokki and kimbap orders and chefs from Türkiye kept busy preparing beef and chicken kebabs, while French croissants and Mexican tacos were also extremely popular choices.

Attendees also loved the tikka masala and rogan josh from India, Thailand's spicy and sour papaya salad, grilled shashlik from Ukraine and Mongolian goat meat.

In addition to the food, plenty of other activities took place, including a Fashion Food Show, Global Beer Fest, Borderless Cuisine Diary and Global Cuisine Avenue, helping the event become a vibrant exchange of cuisine, art and technology.

This year's festival was even more meaningful. Organisers have said that they will donate all of the revenue to localities suffering from the recent deadly floods, such as Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Cao Bằng, Hà Tĩnh and Huế.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Nguyệt Anh, wife of Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung, highlighted the core human values ​​that the festival aims for. Culture and cuisine should become a thread connecting the heart, so that each instance of sharing can overcome geographical distances and borders, she said.

She also sent heartfelt condolences to the localities and families suffering heavy losses due to natural disasters, storms and floods.

Hà Thị Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, called on everyone to work together and support people in the central region suffering from the floods and landslides.

"In recent days, historic floods and rains have caused great damage to people and property, leaving behind much loss and pain. More than ever, the spirit of mutual love, the most beautiful value of the Vietnamese people, needs to be strongly awoken and spread," Nga said.

"I call on people to work together and support people in flooded areas. Whether financial or in-kind contributions, large or small, each donation is an invaluable source of encouragement to help people overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives.

"We commit that all resources received will be delivered to the right place, to the right person, in the most timely and transparent manner."

Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei also sent his condolences to the Government and people of Việt Nam after the serious damage. He announced that the Chinese government will provide support to localities and people affected by natural disasters and floods.

Ngô Phương Nghị, director of the Diplomatic Corps Service Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "This year's festival has many new features. The cultural element is raised to a new level; the number of participating booths is also a record. Many countries with great cultures and cuisines are directly participating in the festival for the first time, including Japan, South Korea and France.

"This year's festival takes place as people in the north, south, central and Central Highlands regions have suffered great losses from natural disasters, so this year the festival is focused on working together to support people in overcoming storms and floods."

He added that through the festival, organisers hope to link cultures between countries, and strengthen firm connections between people.

"You can see that even young children, people with disabilities and vulnerable groups are very comfortable and happy to come to the festival. They freely express their emotions, enjoy the atmosphere and try to participate in the activities while experiencing new things and learning about the cultures and cuisines of the countries here.

"Through this event we also want the world to see Việt Nam as a safe and peaceful country with friendly people, and that we always welcome international visitors." — VNS