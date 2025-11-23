Ground broken on Phú Thọ hot spring resort project

PHÚ THỌ — The largest mineral hot spring resort complex in northern Việt Nam has officially broken ground in Phú Thọ Province, marking a significant step in developing high-end wellness tourism in the region.

Spanning nearly 585 hectares and backed by more than VNĐ21 trillion (nearly US$797 million) in investment, the project is expected to turn Kim Bôi into Việt Nam’s premier mineral hot spring destination, with a distinct European-inspired leisure space just outside the capital.

The development is a key milestone in Sun Group’s long-term strategy to expand luxury tourism offerings across the north.

The first phase covers more than 240 hectares and includes three central sub-projects: a high-end ecological township with a premium entertainment system and the 4.5km Cuối Hạ cable car; a rural residential area with modern infrastructure in Quý Hòa; and the expanded Serena Resort hot spring and entertainment complex.

Overall, the phase will feature more than 2,500 villas and commercial shophouses, along with modern infrastructure and tourism services.

Designed to harmonise with its surroundings, the project makes use of Đồi Thung, a mountain area known for fresh air and mild temperatures year-round. Considered a 'second Tam Đảo', the location offers ideal natural conditions for wellness tourism. The development also maximises the advantages of the famed Kim Bôi hot spring, believed to be around 250 million years old and rich in health-boosting minerals.

The standout feature is the Cuối Hạ cable car, with the departure station styled after traditional Mường stilt houses, while the arrival station recreates the atmosphere of a Swiss-style alpine village. At nearly 1,000 metres above sea level, Đồi Thung provides a refreshing climate and peaceful natural environment suitable for spa treatments, long-stay retreats and premium leisure experiences.

At the heart of the area will be a European-inspired hot spring park showcasing bathing traditions from the Swiss Alps, ancient Rome and Turkey. Visitors can also explore lifestyle and cultural experiences reminiscent of old European towns, from chocolate and cheese workshops to pottery, cooking classes, tea houses and village squares with classic architecture.

Seasonal orchards and farms – including citrus gardens, vineyards and strawberry fields as well as apiaries – will complement the landscape, while equestrian centres and children’s animal parks add more family-friendly activities.

According to Sun Group Chairman Đặng Minh Trường, the project plays a crucial role in positioning the area as a leading destination.

“These developments are important milestones in Sun Group’s strategy to work with local authorities to turn Kim Bôi and Lạc Sơn into a centre for ecological and high-end wellness tourism – a true capital of mineral hot spring and beauty services at the western gateway of Hà Nội,” Trường said.

With large-scale investment now underway, Phú Thọ is poised to emerge as a new luxury tourism landmark where nature, culture and world-class resort facilities meet. — VNS