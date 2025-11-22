Cultural values of the Mường ethnic group in Phú Thọ celebrated in festival

HÀ NỘI — The weaving processes of traditional textiles and the unique festivals of the Mường people in the northern province of Phú Thọ will be showcased at the Second Mường Ethnic Culture Festival.

The event is taking place at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội's Sơn Tây suburb from November 21 to 23.

According to the provincial department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival aims to honour and introduce the rich traditional cultural values of the Mường ethnic group in Phú Thọ to domestic and international friends.

It seeks to widely promote the potential and strengths of cultural, sports, and tourism development, as well as the unique cultural heritage of the Mường people during the country’s period of renewal and integration.

The festival will also help attract investment resources for tourism development, fostering promotion activities, regional connectivity, and accelerating the formation and growth of key tourist areas in regions with Mường communities in Phú Thọ and nearby provinces.

Additionally, this event provides a valuable opportunity for Mường artists and performers from Phú Thọ, alongside representatives from across the country, to exchange, learn and share experiences in preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the Mường people and the diverse ethnic communities of Việt Nam.

Mường artisans, artists and people will participate in various activities as part of the festival, including displays of photos, musical instruments, and traditional clothing, showcasing their culture and celebrating achievements in production, national defence, socioeconomic development, and cultural community life; exhibition of local tourism products and key destinations, in addition to a presentation of intangible cultural heritages recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as part of the national intangible heritage list.

Another highlight is the re-enactment of excerpts from the Xuống Đồng (Rice Planting) Festival, reflecting the spiritual cultural identity of the Mường people in Phú Thọ while promoting traditional values and eliminating outdated practices that no longer align with contemporary cultural life.

The Second Mường Ethnic Culture Festival will be attended by artisans, performers, and athletes from Hà Nội, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai, Sơn La and Thanh Hóa - localities with large Mường communities.

With its rich legacy encompassing the Đẻ Đất Đẻ Nước (The Birth of Earth and Water) epic, gong culture space, stilt houses, traditional costumes, cuisine and unique folk festivals, Mường culture forms one of the key components of Việt Nam’s cultural identity – a unity built upon diversity. — VNS