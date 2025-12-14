Students start off basketball championship with a bang

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The second season of the Việt Nam Collegiate Basketball Championship (VCBC) kicked off in Hà Nội on Saturday with thrilling matches and enthusiastic supporters.

Student-athletes in 40 men's and women's teams are taking part in the northern stage at the Thanh Hà Gymnasium in Bình Minh Ward.

In the women's competition, 16 teams are divided into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile in the men's event, 24 teams are divided into six groups of four, playing a round-robin format. Six group winners and the two best second-place teams will qualify for the Overtime Zone, where eight teams are further divided into two groups for a round-robin tournament, determining the four semi-finalists.

The first action on December 13 started off with a bang, as renowned teams suffered losses on the men's side.

Foreign Trade University (FTU)'s newly formed men's team beat defending champions Hà Nội University of Science and Technology 52-44, while Thăng Long University won 50-48 over the University of Transport Technology, last year's runners-up on the men's side.

At the same time in the women's competition, reigning champions FTU met with little difficulty in defeating University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội, despite a great line-up for the latter team this year.

Both the men's and women's semi-finals and finals are played in a best-of-three format.

Matches will be organised every weekend until January.

VCBC is the nation's largest and longest-running student basketball tournament and is co-organised by New Sports and the Việt Nam Student Support and Development Centre.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, New Sports Director Mai Việt Anh said: "VCBC's consistent target is to create a professional, fair and inspiring playing field. This is a place for students to compete to the best of their abilities and experience, and grow through each match."

Organisers said that unlike in the first season, this year only full-time students enrolled in universities, colleges and academies are eligible to participate. Professional athletes who are international students can register, but each team can only field a maximum of two such athletes at a time.

This adjustment helps balance the teams and is appropriate for a student tournament, the organisers said.

On the southern stage, a new addition compared to the 2024 season, brackets are in the final touches of preparation and will be announced soon. VNS