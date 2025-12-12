VTVcab, VG Corp work together to promote golf

Golf

HÀ NỘI — VTVcab and Việt Nam Golf Corporation (VG Corp) have signed a deal to enhance production and broadcasting capabilities and develop the golf ecosystem in Việt Nam.

The deal will focus on developing the On Golf channel into a highly specialised and modern television channel for the Vietnamese golf community.

Both parties will work together to produce and broadcast tournaments organised by VG Corp on the On Golf channel and VTVcab's digital platforms.

At the same time, they will cooperate in commercial activities, sharing revenue from advertising, sponsorship and content distribution to optimise the value of the tournaments and media rights.

VG Corp General Director Hồ Trần Tuấn assessed the potential of this collaboration for the development of golf, expressing the belief that the joint effort will help boost the sport nationwide.

Tuấn said: “VG Corp and VTVcab share a common vision in producing content and supporting the growth of Vietnamese golf.

"Our upcoming strategy is to bring international tournaments to Việt Nam while promoting the country’s image to boost golf tourism. With a proactive and creative spirit, VG Corp is committed to working closely with VTVcab to create major breakthroughs and make Vietnamese golf even more vibrant.”

At the same event, VTVcab also signed a cooperation agreement with Nam Á Bank, marking a new step for VTVcab in expanding its multi-sector collaboration with the establishment of an independent, parallel partnership.

One side boasts both financial and technological strength, while the other has expertise in specialised sports content.

Nam Á Bank is committed to providing financial service packages to VTVcab, which will support the bank's promotion on television and social media platforms.

The two parties will work together to deploy collection services and integrate VTVcab payment services into Nam Á Bank's digital banking ecosystem. VNS