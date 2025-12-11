Việt Nam U22 ready for crucial Malaysia showdown

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s U22 team are bracing for a vital clash against Malaysia in Group B of the 33rd SEA Games on Thursday.

After opening the tournament with a win, the team know a draw could be enough to secure a semi-final spot, but a victory would boost confidence and morale ahead of the knockout stages.

Midfielder Nguyễn Thái Quốc Cường is soaking up the intensity of his first SEA Games and says the squad are locked in on victory.

“Coach Kim Sang-sik and the entire squad share a common goal of victory. We are preparing meticulously and looking forward to the match with unwavering enthusiasm,” he said.

Cường added that he aims to make every moment on the pitch count.

“I hope to perform at my best and contribute to our ultimate objective: winning the championship.”

He stressed that mindset and unity will be the team’s weapons.

“Without a positive mindset, it’s challenging to perform. Our team have displayed remarkable unity in recent days and that’s crucial. If given the chance, I will give my all. Scoring, whether through a long-range shot or another way, ultimately benefits the team.”

Forward Lê Phát, also making his SEA Games debut, is eager to impress.

“As a young player, I strive to improve daily, learning from my seniors to gain the coach’s trust for playing time. They [Malaysia] are physically strong and quick. We must remain adaptable and maintain our confidence and unity, as our coach often reminds us,” he said.

Both teams currently sit on three points, but Malaysia top Group B on goal difference, leaving Việt Nam with little margin for error.

The tournament rules allow the top team from each group and the best second-placed team to reach the semi-finals, meaning a draw could see both sides progress — Malaysia as the group winners and Việt Nam as the best runner-up.

Meanwhile, the women’s team face a do-or-die match against Myanmar. Coach Mai Đức Chung has studied the opposition closely.

“They play aggressively, applying pressure early and capitalising well on opportunities. We must be ready to counter their strategy. Having faced them many times, we recognise their progress, but we will do everything possible to win,” he said.

With determination running high across both squads, Việt Nam’s football teams are set for a tense day of SEA Games action where every pass, tackle and goal could define their tournament. — VNS