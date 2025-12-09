Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Chung reflects on disappointing loss as Việt Nam prepare for must-win clash with Myanmar

December 09, 2025 - 21:32
Coach Mai Đức Chung admitted the 0-1 defeat to the Philippines was a major setback for the Vietnamese women's team, leaving them needing a win over Myanmar to stay in the hunt for the 33rd SEA Games title.

 

Coach of Vietnamese women's team Mai Đức Chung (right) at the post-match press conference. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mai Đức Chung acknowledged that the 0-1 loss to the Philippines on Monday was disappointing for the Vietnamese women's team, a result that now makes victory against Myanmar essential if they are to keep alive their hopes of defending their championship title at the 33rd SEA Games.

"We do not blame the referee, the Vietnamese women's team faced an unfortunate loss," coach Chung stated at a post-match press conference.

He expressed his willingness to take full responsibility as head coach, yet he also highlighted some controversial calls. Notably, he pointed to instances where the ball appeared to touch a Philippines player’s hand without penalty, while fouls against the Vietnamese team were sanctioned more stringently.

From a tactical standpoint, coach Chung remarked that the Philippines primarily relied on high balls and their physical advantage rather than coordinated attacks. As a result, the strategy to deploy three central defenders — Diễm My, Hải Linh and Kim Yên, who are physically strong — was determined early on to bolster their competitive edge.

However, some changes made during the match did not yield the desired results. Bringing Minh Chuyên into the game in the second half was intended to increase speed and physicality, but the young player struggled to make a significant impact.

The head coach also admitted that at times the distance between players expanded, causing them to lose effective coordination and forcing them into difficult situations instead of adhering to the tactics prior to the game. This lapse diminished their overall synergy on the field.

Despite the disappointment, coach Chung reaffirmed that the Vietnamese team's path to the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games remains viable. He emphasised that the team must defeat Myanmar in their final group match on December 11 to keep their semi-final ambitions alive.

“The most important thing is that we must beat Myanmar. If we can do that, the team still have a chance. The players need to set aside pressure and enter this decisive match with their spirits high,” coach Chung emphasised. — VNS

football SEA Games men women's draws

see also

More on this story

Sports

Vietnamese athletes swept pickleball's PPA Hangzhou Open

Việt Nam's pickleball players Lý Hoàng Nam, Trương Vinh Hiển and Đỗ Minh Quân ended the 2026 PPA Hangzhou Open draped in gold, after Nam won the men's singles final and the duo of Hiển and Quân claimed victory in the men's doubles event.
Sports

Precision in motion

As the SEA Games approach, Hà Thị Linh and her teammates continue to refine what they have built over the years: skills, resilience, and an unshakable trust in the process that has carried them this far.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom