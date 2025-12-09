Politics & Law
Home Sports

FPT Play announces broadcast rights for English Premier League 2026-31

December 09, 2025 - 10:39
Previously K+ held the rights but due to financial difficulties, the television channel owned by Canal+ and VTV will stop working in Việt Nam from January 1, 2026.

Football

HÀ NỘI — FPT Play will replace K+ to broadcast the English Premier League from 2026 until the end of the 2030-31 in Việt Nam.

The national leading multi-platform digital television provider under the FPT Group 's FPT Telecom announced their ownership, which begin on January 1, 2026, on all infrastructures including terrestrial television, cable, satellite, IPTV, Internet, mobile, public screening rights and social networks.

FPT Play has strategically worked with Jasmine International Public Company Limited and Monomax, the official and exclusive owner of the Premier League broadcasting rights in the markets of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Việt Nam.

All matches will be broadcast by this unit on multiple platforms with professional commentary. Many of the matches will be produced with vivid 4K image quality.

“The Premier League is one of the few football tournaments that has been around for a long time and has the most influence in Việt Nam," said Hoàng Việt Anh, chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT Telecom, FPT Corporation

"As a leading unit in the television service industry, with the advantage of broadcasting infrastructure and available technology platform, FPT Play will open a new chapter in the Premier League viewing experience, easy to access and personalised for each fan in the country.”

FPT Play representative said many new features would be added in addition to Live Chat, emotions or multi-threaded comments that are familiar to users, for the 2026 season.

FPT Play also planned to produce sidelined programmes such as commentary desk, breaking news, in-depth analysis, with the participation of familiar commentators and football experts. The goal is to increase intimacy and create a wider Premier League following community in Việt Nam.

FPT Play offers customers with Premier League service package with preferential price from VNĐ100,000 per month for customers who buy early before January 1, 2026 along with other incentives including a pair of tickets to watch a EPL match on April 30, 2026.

FPT Play currently owns broadcasting right of many major tournaments such as FIFA Club World Cup 2025, tournaments under UEFA, AFC, NBA, esports World Cup 2025, PPA Tour Asia and SEA Games 33 in Thailand. VNS

