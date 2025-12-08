Việt Nam's teenage golfers chase more SEA Games glory

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s rising teenage golfers will once again carry the nation’s hopes as they set out to defend the country’s historic gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games golf tournament.

Việt Nam claimed its first-ever men’s individual title in 2023 when Lê Khánh Hưng triumphed at the Cambodian Games, a breakthrough moment that also came with one silver and one bronze in the men’s events.

Hưng did not make the final squad this year, but a talented group has stepped up in his place. The men’s line-up features Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Nguyễn Anh Minh, Hồ Anh Huy and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, while the women’s team includes Lê Chúc An, Nguyễn Viết Gia Hân and Lê Nguyễn Minh Anh. All secured their spots through national selection tournaments and were chosen by coaches based on consistently strong performances throughout the year.

Team leader Nguyễn Thái Dương said the squad, with an average age of 16, has already demonstrated impressive ability and is aiming for podium finishes in the upcoming competition.

“Although repeating our results is a big challenge when playing without the reigning champion, our team gather all the necessary elements to compete fairly with all opponents, ready to do great things, clearly affirming the spirit of ‘age just being a number’ of Vietnamese golf,” said Dương.

“Việt Nam currently have many promising players. However, we will face challenges here. The host Thailand are also really good with many excellent players. Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia are also strong rivals.”

While the women’s players have yet to gain significant international recognition, three-time national champion Lê Chúc An is expected to lead the push. She recorded Việt Nam’s best-ever result at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, finishing 30th.

Another rising talent, Hân, the youngest member of both the golf team and the Vietnamese delegation at just 14, is also drawing attention. She recently won a silver medal at the 2025 National Championship and added another podium finish at the Hà Nội Open 2025.

The men’s side, however, will shoulder the main responsibility.

Anh Minh is the leading contender, aiming to improve on the third place he earned in Phnom Penh. The national No. 1 secured the coaches’ trust after finishing runner-up at the prestigious United States Junior Amateur Championship in July.

Ranked No. 37 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Minh also reached the 24-player play-off at The Amateur Championship 2025 and competed in the US Amateur 2025. He played a key role in the Asia-Pacific team’s 21-11 victory over Europe at Al Hamra Golf Club in the UAE in the annual Bonallack Trophy 2025.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh is another strong prospect, having recorded impressive results in both domestic and international events. With Tuấn Anh in the line-up, Việt Nam claimed a silver medal at the Asian Youth Games. The national champion also finished second at the Malaysian Amateur Open 2025, won the Thailand Amateur Open 2025 and was voted Best Amateur at the Singha Bangkok Open 2025.

Golf will be contested in men’s and women’s individual and team events from December 11 to 14 at Siam Country Club – Rolling Hill in Chonburi.

The Vietnamese team arrived at the venue on December 6 and will have several days of practice before the competition begins. VNS