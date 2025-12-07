Vietnamese athletes land in Thailand for SEA Games

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese delegation has arrived safely in Thailand ahead of the 33rd SEA Games, touching down on December 7 following a send-off ceremony at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport.

A total of 113 members travelled from Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng. Sixteen national teams have already reached Thailand for the region’s largest multi-sport event.

The morning flight carried 81 members, led by Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh, including officials and athletes in cycling, canoeing, swimming, jet ski, sepak takraw and artistic gymnastics.

The remaining athletes will join the delegation over the next few days according to their competition schedules.

Việt Nam is sending a 1,165-strong team to the SEA Games, competing in 47 of 66 sports across 443 of 573 medal events. The delegation aims to secure up to 110 gold medals, striving to maintain its position among the top performers.

The national flag-raising ceremony will be held on December 8 at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium. SEA Games 33 runs from December 9 to 20. VNS