Xuân Son hat trick leads Nam Định to victory against Shan United

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son shone with a hat trick, propelling Nam Định FC to a 3-0 victory against Myanmar’s Shan United in the Southeast Asia Cup C1 on Thursday at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

Nam Định took the lead just before halftime. In the second minute of injury time, Nguyễn Văn Vĩ was fouled by Zwe Htet Min inside the penalty area, resulting in a penalty awarded to the away team.

Son stepped up to the 11m mark and successfully converted the penalty, putting the reigning V.League 1 champions ahead 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Son extended Nam Định’s lead. In the 51st minute, after receiving a pass from the left side of the 16.5m area, he deftly manoeuvered past a Shan United defender and tapped the ball into the net, making it 2-0.

Shan United were reduced to 10 men after Sekyi was sent off for a rough challenge on Nam Định's A Mít. With this numerical advantage, Nam Định increased their offensive play.

In the 87th minute, Son completed his hat trick with a stunning volley, sealing the 3-0 victory for Nam Định.

This win marked Nam Định’s second consecutive victory in the 2025-2026 Southeast Asian Cup C1, leaving them level on points with Malaysia's Johor Darul Tazim Club at six points. However, Nam Định are temporarily ranked lower due to the goal differential. VNS