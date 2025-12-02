Vietnamese, Chinese golfers to tee off for stronger business ties

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-China Businessmen Friendship Golf Tournament 2025 will be held on December 21 at the Heron Lake Golf & Resort in Phú Thọ Province.

It is the last among series of events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between two countries (January 18, 1950-2025) and one of the highlights in a programme aimed to promote business connections.

The event is organised by the Việt Nam Olympic Committee (VOC) and the Việt Nam-China Business Council (VCBC).

Speaking at the event, VOC representative Bùi Kim Hà said golf was an Olympic sport and has grown strongly in in Việt Nam, attracting many international golfers of different backgrounds.

Golf tournaments, she added, are not just sporting events but also opportunities for participants and business people to access market information, share trends and find new partners.

She said the tournament aimed to expand trade and investment cooperation opportunities, promote sustainable economic relations and create an useful connection forum for the Vietnamese and Chinese business communities.

It is expected that 120 golfers made up entrepreneurs, business leaders, group presidents and representatives of trade promotion organisations from many fields such as import and export, logistics, real estate, technology, agricultural products - food, services - tourism and industrial production, will take part in the competition.

They will compete in three groups for men depended on handicaps and one for women.

According to VCBC chairman Steve Bùi, part of their tournament fees paid by players will be donated to build a new Vị Xuyên Bridge in Hà Giang Province which collapsed in a recent flood. The bridge will be inaugurated in the Lunar New Year.

Zhang Zhuren from the Vietnam-China Business and Investment Consulting Company believed in the development of both golf and business connections between two countries. He also hoped a similar tournament will be held in China in the future. VNS