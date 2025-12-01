Việt Nam reveal basketball roster for SEA Games 33

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam national basketball teams have finalised their official line-ups for SEA Games 33 in Thailand, aiming for strong performances in both the 3x3 and 5x5 events.

According to the announcement, the squads feature a combination of experienced players and rising talents, forming what has been described as one of the most balanced rosters in recent years.

The 3x3 team includes notable athletes such as Christopher William Dierker and Young Dương Justin, Đinh Thanh Tâm, and Trần Đăng Khoa on the men's side while the women’s side features the Trương Twins, Bùi Thu Hằng and Nguyễn Thị Tiểu Duy.

For the 5x5 teams, both men’s and women’s rosters gather players from major basketball hubs including Hà Nội, HCM City and Cần Thơ, reflecting continuity in national-level development.

From early November, the teams have been called into centralised training to give coaches sufficient time to assess form, refine tactics and strengthen physical conditioning.

The preparation focuses on enhancing offensive and defensive systems, improving stamina and ensuring stable psychological readiness ahead of regional competition.

Coaches and officials emphasised that the teams are working towards clear goals at the Games, expecting competitive results and hoping for breakthroughs based on the current momentum and strengthened squad depth.

In particular, the Việt Nam women’s basketball team carries the responsibility of defending its 3x3 gold medal while aiming for a podium finish in the 5x5 event.

Under head coach Naeimeh Zafar, the team has consistently prioritised stability in its core line-up while developing a style of play that emphasises speed and transition — strengths that have been proven across multiple international tournaments in which the team has competed.

The men’s 5x5 team is expected to bring surprises, with several young players making their SEA Games debut, including Huỳnh Trực Nhân, Đậu Trung Kiên, Nguyễn Anh Kiệt and Nguyễn Phúc Vinh. All of them have shown strong form in the recent VBA season.

SEA Games 33 is expected to be the most competitive basketball edition in Southeast Asia in recent years, with regional teams making significant investments that pose major challenges for Việt Nam.

According to the organisers’ schedule, basketball events will take place at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, a venue with strong facilities suited for high-tempo matches. The 3x3 competition will be held on December 10–11, while the 5x5 event is scheduled from December 13–19. VNS