U17 team secure spot in AFC Finals with 4-0 victory over Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam U17 team triumphed over Malaysia with a score of 4-0 in Group C of the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers at the PVF Training Centre in northern Hưng Yên province on Sunday, securing their spot in the finals.

Nguyễn Văn Dương emerged as the hero of the match, contributing to three of the four goals scored against Malaysia. In the fourth minute, Dương made a crucial pass to Mạnh Cường, who tapped the ball into an empty net to open the scoring at 1-0.

Then, in the 43rd minute, Dương dazzled with a breakthrough on the left wing, delivering a cross that Anh Hào finished off, doubling the lead for Việt Nam. Following two assists, Dương found the net himself with a smart finish in the 49th minute, extending the lead to 3-0.

The match was effectively sealed in the 77th minute with a brilliant dribble and unstoppable shot from Sỹ Bách, culminating in a resounding 4-0 victory for Việt Nam.

This impressive win propelled coach Cristiano Roland's team directly into the U17 Asian finals with a perfect record. Ths is just the the second time in history that the Việt Nam U17 team has qualified for the Asian finals. In their inaugural appearance as hosts, the team reached the semi-finals and finished fourth overall.

Based on their performance in the competition so far, Việt Nam are expected to shine in the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup finals, which will be held in Saudi Arabia from May 7 to May 24, 2026. VNS