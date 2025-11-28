Audition team eye SEA Games medal in first participation

HÀ NỘI — The national SEA Games Esports Audition Việt Nam has been officially introduced to the public and promised to get high results from the regional sporting festival in a ceremony on November 28 in Hà Nội

The team includes six members, three men and three women who were picked after their outstanding performance in domestic tournaments and a selection event for the 33rd SEA Games.

They will compete in three events of men's and women's individual and mixed team. Their rivals will be from Laos, the Philippines and the hosts Thailand.

Their competitions will be held on December 10-12 in Bangkok. Audition is one of the esports at the SEA Games, which will run until December 19.

Although esports were organised in several Games, it will be the first time for Audition, a performance-based event, held in this biennial sports arena.

"I am really honoured and excited to be the Vietnamese representative in the upcoming SEA Games. I would try my best to win a medal for our country," said Lê Ngọc trường Giang.

"We have trained hard and joined several events in Thailand in preparation for the Games. We met many players and also learnt a lot from them. Hope that these trips would help us play well in the SEA Games."

Speaking at the event, director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt, expressed his confidence that the athletes would compete with all their might, bringing achievements for Việt Nam.

After the Games, the Vietnamese Audition will continue to make stronger and more professional efforts in the organisation, aiming for each athlete to become an ambassador, spreading and promoting the beauty of Vietnamese culture and people internationally.

Also at the event, Việt Nam Multimedia Corporation (VTC), a national pioneer in esports organisers and promoters, also officially announced its cooperation with the SAV to build and develop the Việt Nam Sports Channel on a digital platform to inform and promote the image of Vietnamese sports both domestically and internationally.

Their first plan is to promote the activities and achievements of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation at the 33rd SEA Games. — VNS