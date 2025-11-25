Việt Nam shooting team sets sights on seven gold medals

SEA Games

HẠ LONG — The Việt Nam shooting team have their sights set on at least seven gold medals at SEA Games 33.

This target reflects the team’s aspirations, especially as they include competitors who have participated in major tournaments like ASIAD and the Olympics, such as Trịnh Thu Vinh and Phạm Quang Huy. This shooting duo will take on the main roles, competing in 4-5 events such as the 10m individual, 10m team, 25m team and 25m individual events.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương, said: “With the achievements we’ve made in the past, the SEA Games is no longer a significant barrier. The training staff needs to pay closer attention to each athlete's characteristics to make necessary adjustments, thereby achieving good results at the SEA Games and creating a springboard for the ASIAD next year.”

To reach their goals, the Vietnamese shooting team are receiving maximum support in terms of facilities and training equipment. The shooting range in Hà Nội closely simulates the competition space at the SEA Games, helping shooters acclimate to the lighting, pressure and target placements. Additionally, the targets have been repaired and realigned for a more authentic competitive experience.

Each key athlete is provided with three guns to ensure equipment stability during training. The ammunition supply for each session ranges from 100 to 150 bullets, sufficient for shooters to maintain their grip and improve accuracy.

According to shooter Lại Công Minh, the training regimen mimics international competition standards. Warm-ups last about 15 minutes, allowing athletes unlimited ammunition before shooting 60 bullets in an official test sequence. This setup enhances their endurance, concentration and ability to maintain competitive rhythm from start to finish.

“The whole team have prepared very carefully, the key is to remain focused and put in the effort. I feel mentally at ease, but it’s essential to keep a clear mind and stay concentrated on my goals without letting pressure interfere,” said Huy

The SEA Games 33 will take place from December 9 to 20 in Thailand. Vietnamese shooters will face strong opponents such as Thailand and Indonesia. To ensure optimal preparation, the team will split into two for training sessions before entering the official competition.

The air pistol team, consisting of 10 athletes including Huy, Minh and Vinh, departed for South Korea and will train there until December 2. This training will expose them to a high-level competitive environment with modern equipment. The rifle team will head to Thailand for training starting on November 30, with both groups reconvening on December 8 to gear up for the official competition. — VNS