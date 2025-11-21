ECA 2025 opens in Cần Thơ, gamers vie for victories

Esports

CẦN THƠ — The Esports Championships Asia 2025 (ECA 2025) officially opened in the southern city of Cần Thơ on November 21.

The event features about 100 athletes from seven countries of China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and the hosts who will compete in three events – League of Legends, CrossFire, and Stepin.

According to the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA), the ECA 2025 is an important event that positions Việt Nam in the international esports arena. It also opens opportunities for cooperation and culture exchange and promotes the creative economy among countries in the digital age.

"This is the first time a continental esports tournament has been held in Cần Thơ. The event not only shows the strong development of Vietnamese esports but also demonstrates the ability to organise large-scale events of our city, the dynamic centre of the Mekong Delta region," said Nguyễn Văn Khởi, Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ City People's Committee.

As esports has become a potential digital entertainment industry, ECA 2025 is expected a momentum to promote sport tourism and creative economy for Việt Nam in general and Cần Thơ in particular.

On behalf of the city's leaders, Khởi welcomed competitors, coaches, referees, experts, and supporters of all teams. He wished them to have successful results.

Matches were organised right after the opening ceremony and received huge attention from supporters and visitors to the city.

China had a smooth begin with a win in the first match of CrossFire while Việt Nam took two wins.

RoK and Việt Nam shared the lead in the League of Legends with one win each while China had a draw.

The tournament which is jointly organised by VIRESA and the Cần Thơ Department of Science and Technology will close on November 22. — VNS