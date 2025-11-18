Chess masters to bring SEA Games medal golds home

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national chess team is set to make a strategic move with its strongest line-up to secure the best results possible at next month’s SEA Games.

Grandmaster Lê Quang Liêm, former world blitz champion and Việt Nam's No 1 player, could not join the squad as expected due to his busy schedule in the US. His absence, however, is not expected to affect Việt Nam's plans.

"GM Liêm's absence is predicted because he is living and working in the US. As a professional player, he also has international tournament plans that prevent him from returning home for SEA Games," said Nguyễn Minh Thắng, vice president of the Việt Nam Chess Federation.

He said that in the 33rd Games, the hosts will organise only two events – men's and women's doubles rapid chess.

Senior teammates such as GMs Nguyễn Ngọc Trường Sơn and Lê Tuấn Minh, Woman Grandmaster Phạm Lê Thảo Nguyên, and youngsters like International Masters Đầu Khương Duy and Phạm Trần Gia Phúc will shoulder the team’s target.

They have won numerous medals for Việt Nam at both Asian and world tournaments across all levels.

International chess was not included in the 32nd Games, but in the 31st edition, Sơn won gold in the men's individual standard and rapid chess, while Minh topped the podium in men's individual and team rapid chess.

Minh recently won Việt Nam a gold at the Asian Mind Sports Conference & Festival, which concluded on November 15 in Singapore.

Nguyên claimed victory in the women's individual standard and blitz chess and took silver in the team rapid event.

"The impressive background of players allows us to pick the best pair for competitions. Each of them has their own strong point and is expected to bring it into play in the SEA Games. But we still have to be really careful to complete our goal," Thắng said.

Meanwhile, coach and GM Bùi Vinh said: "This quality force will not only compete for the SEA Games goals but also secure norms to gain more GM and IM titles that would help improve Việt Nam's position in the international arena."

According to the federation, Việt Nam's gold targets will be challenged by masters from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the hosts on the men's side, while Indonesia will be the main opponent of the women's team.

In addition to international chess, there are four events of makruk (Thai traditional chess) and two of ASEAN chess to be held.

Việt Nam plans to defend their makruk titles won at the previous Games in Cambodia.

Chess was first included in the 22nd SEA Games, held in HCM City, Việt Nam. For the upcoming 2025 SEA Games, chess will once again be one of the official sports. The competitions will take place at Thaksin University, Songkhla Campus, in Songkhla Province. — VNS