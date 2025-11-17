Marathon race kit revealed, introducing HCM City's new face

Marathon

HCM CITY — The official race kit for the flagship Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has been unveiled, reflecting the city’s vision of becoming a world-class megacity. The eighth edition, to be held on December 5-7, is a signature community sports event organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) which aims to inspire 100 million Vietnamese to practice sports, especially running.

The kit set includes a drawstring bag, a race shirt, a finisher shirt for marathon runners and a finisher medal. Its central visual elements combine three symbols: Bến Thành Market – a unique cultural and commercial identity; Bình Dương Administrative Centre – representing the dynamism of new urban areas; and the Vũng Tàu Lighthouse – marking the intersection between the mainland and the sea.

This concept honours the identity of each region while conveying the spirit of connection between the three major economic centres and the city’s aspirations for growth following the merger. The kit is also the first symbol of pride for those who live, love, study and work in HCM City during its initial days as a new, expanded city.

Beyond its symbolic meaning, the kit is highly practical, accompanying runners in their daily training so that each athlete can act as an ambassador, spreading healthy lifestyles, an outstanding spirit, and the pride of the local people.

Phạm Huy Bình, director of the City’s Department of Tourism, said: “The race kit, designed based on the city’s post-merger landmarks, not only demonstrates the connection between sports and tourism but also reflects the direction of sustainable and innovative development in the new phase. We hope that this year’s event will continue to enhance the experience for runners and visitors, both domestic and international, thereby reinforcing HCM City’s position as one of the leading centres for tourism and sports in the region.”

Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, said: “The marathon plays an important role in promoting physical training, improving mental well-being and strengthening social cohesion.

“We expect that the event will continue to be a driving force for the development of mass sports while affirming the city’s pioneering role in sustainable cultural, sports and tourism development.”

Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer of Techcombank, shared: “As the title sponsor, we are committed to a long-term and sustainable partnership with the marathon, constantly introducing breakthrough initiatives to create value and contribute to elevating the race – the new symbol of the city – in line with the spirit of Run for a Greater Vietnam.”

In addition to the main race, the organisers are holding a virtual charity event, Run for the Future of Vietnamese Children, from October 27 to November 17, contributing VNĐ4.2 billion to support surgeries and rehabilitation for children with lower limb deformities, helping them have the opportunity to walk on their own feet. — VNS