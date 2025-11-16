Việt Nam aces third place at Billie Jean King Cup

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Việt Nam served up a solid performance to finish third in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B on November 15 in Lâm Đồng Province.

In the third-place playoff, the host athletes defeated Jordan 2-1.

Vũ Khánh Phương lost 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 to Abu Al Haj Anna in the first singles match, but her teammate Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh levelled the score after beating Noor Sayej 6-0, 6-2.

The duo Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Phan Diễm Quỳnh secured victory for Việt Nam with a 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 win against Abu Al Haj Anna and Noor Sayej in the doubles match.

Later Laos overcame Maldives 2-1 to top the event's ranking and will be promoted to Group II next season.

Sheetal Iyer, an International Tennis Federation official, praised Việt Nam's organisational ability and high-quality facilities. She promised to push the ITF to support Việt Nam in holding training courses and tournaments in the country in the near future.

After the Cup, two players – Linh and Hạnh – will join the national team to prepare for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December. VNS