Home Sports

Việt Nam aces third place at Billie Jean King Cup

November 16, 2025 - 19:39
Việt Nam finished third in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025 on November 15 in Lâm Đồng Province.

Tennis

Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh plays in the second singles match in the Việt Nam vs Jordan meet in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025. Photo courtesy of VTF

LÂM ĐỒNG — Việt Nam served up a solid performance to finish third in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B on November 15 in Lâm Đồng Province.

In the third-place playoff, the host athletes defeated Jordan 2-1.

Vũ Khánh Phương lost 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 to Abu Al Haj Anna in the first singles match, but her teammate Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh levelled the score after beating Noor Sayej 6-0, 6-2.

The duo Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Phan Diễm Quỳnh secured victory for Việt Nam with a 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 win against Abu Al Haj Anna and Noor Sayej in the doubles match.

Later Laos overcame Maldives 2-1 to top the event's ranking and will be promoted to Group II next season.

Sheetal Iyer, an International Tennis Federation official, praised Việt Nam's organisational ability and high-quality facilities. She promised to push the ITF to support Việt Nam in holding training courses and tournaments in the country in the near future.

After the Cup, two players – Linh and Hạnh – will join the national team to prepare for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December. VNS

