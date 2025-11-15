Politics & Law
Home Sports

Hoàng wins Tiền Phong Golf Championship in style

November 15, 2025 - 21:51
Teen golfer Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng beat all experienced rival to take the trophy of the Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2025 on November 15 in Ninh Bình Province.

 

Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng in action in the Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2025 on November 15 in Ninh Bình Province. Photos courtesy of organisers

NINH BÌNH — Teen golfer Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng beat all experienced rivals to take the trophy at the Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2025 on November 15 in Ninh Bình Province.

The national team member successfully scored a best gross of 1-under 71 to top the ranking table at the Legend Valley Country Club.

The 15-year-old had never played on this challenging course prior to the tournament, and had only one day to practise ahead of the event.

However, Hoàng showed remarkable adaptability and composure to surpass strong rivals, including former national men’s champion Nguyễn Đức Sơn and national women’s silver medallist Nguyễn Viết Gia Hân, to win gold after previous defeats in 2022 and 2023.

“Tiền Phong Golf Championship is a sports event carrying special meaning for the community as it supports talented people in different fields,” said Hoàng.

“Winning this event is also a really strong push for me as I prepare for my first participation in the important 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.”

Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng and his trophy after three times of participation.

Prior to the Tiền Phong Golf Championship Hoàng made a big bang with his win in the Vietnam Amateur Open 2025.

He overcame not only difficult terrain but also SEA Games reigning champion Lê Khánh  and national defending champion Nguyễn Tuấn Anh to be the youngest winner ever there.

At the awards ceremony, organisers also presented bonuses to the men’s and women’s champions, along with technical prizes for Nearest to the Pin, Nearest to the Line, and Longest Drive. VNS

golf Vietnam Masters Tiền Phong Championship

