Đức, Thùy win 2025 Golden Ball awards

Football

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy were voted Best Player of 2025 and received their Golden Ball statue on December 26 in an awarding ceremony in HCM City.

Midfielder Đức was one of key players helping Ninh Bình FC win the V.League 2 trophy of the 2024-25 season and promoted to the national premier league.

After the first 11 matches in V.League 1 this season, with his outstanding performance of five goals and six assists, Ninh Bình are the only unbeaten team with eight wins and three draws, staying stably in the top of the ranking table.

At the national level, Đức joined hands in helping Việt Nam take the ASEAN Cup 2024.

“It is a special feeling in me. It is my third time winning his prestigious title. It is recognition for my effort through the year," said Đức, who previously won in 2021 and 2023.

“The award will be my push to train harder and improve my ability to contribute more the club and national team."

He also pocketed the Most Favourite Player award after many national supporters decided to tick his name in the voting chart.

“I am surprised hearing my name called in this category. It means that many people love and support me. Thank you and hope to receive people's encouragement in the years to come.”

The Silver Ball went to young player Nguyễn Đình Bắc of Hà Nội Police who made up a brilliant year with the national youth teams, especially the U22 with the 33rd SEA Games crown.

These above achievements also brought striker Bắc the Best Young Player title.

Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải of Hà Nội Police took the Bronze Ball.

The women's Golden Ball went to midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy of Thái Nguyên T&T, who overcame striker Phạm Thị Hải Yến of Hà Nội and midfielder Trần Thị Thùy Trang of HCM City.

It was the first time that the 31-year-old Thùy taking the top place after finishing second and third several times.

"I am honoured, proud, and happy for winning this Golden Ball. I’d like to thank my parents and teammates for helping me create this historic moment," said Thùy.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to Tao Đàn FC, where I began training, and Thái Nguyên FC for helping me grow stronger. In particular, I thank coach Mai Đức Chung and the fans."

In the other categories, Alan Grafite of Hà Nội Police was voted the Best Foreign Player while Châu Đoàn Phát of Thái Sơn Nam was the Best Futsal Players.

The Devotion award, which was a new in this year’s vote, was given to former national midfielder Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung of Phong Phú Hà Nam.

Dung retired early this year and was taking part in course to become a coach in the near future.

"It is my great honour to take this award today after nearly 20 years playing and dedicating for football. Thankyou everyone for supporting and loving me," said the two-time Golden Ball winner.

The Việt Nam Golden Ball award is the most prestigious individual football award in Việt Nam, organised by the Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) Newspaper since 1995.

It honours the best players of the year in different categories based on votes from experts and sports journalists, aiming to celebrate talent and contributions to Vietnamese football. VNS