The Symphony of Victory tells athletes’ stories of determination, hardship for podiums

SEA Games

HCM CITY — Striking a confident note ahead of a busy sporting season, a music video entitled Thanh Âm Chiến Thắng (The Symphony of Victory) has been introduced to the public to honour the sportsmanship, iron will and aspiration for victory of the Vietnamese people in the sporting arena.

The MV, a typical music-cinema project produced by Viewfinder Media, is one of the activities to look towards the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

It is considered a follow-up project and will receive good feedback from the audience after the MV Let’s Shine, the theme song of the 31st SEA Games in 2021 in Việt Nam.

Let’s Shine, a joint cooperation product by Viewfinder Media and Vietcontent, won the first prize of the National External Information Service Awards 2022.

Through this VNĐ2.5 billion project, the producer expected to spread the spirit of Vietnamese sports through the language of cinema – authentic, emotional and full of energy.

Song of resilience

Việt Nam has gradually made its name in the global sporting arena. Vietnamese athletes have secured remarkable international results from different competitions, including SEA Games, despite facing many challenges and difficulties.

The Symphony of Victory is made as a three-minute short film with a theme song written by musician Đinh Tiến Phúc. It explains the reasons that help Vietnamese athletes constantly improve and reach the top podiums.

More than just a motivational music video, The Symphony of Victory is a sport epic, recreating the journey to find inner strength and talent from the ordinary person. —

The work affirms that success is not a reward of luck, but the result of persistent effort, discipline and a spirit of never giving up in training and competing.

The Symphony of Victory tells true stories of athletes from their first days with sport, their hardship on the training field to their victorious moments.

All the sounds in the MV were recorded live during filming, such as running steps, people's breathing, the whooshes of a blade cutting through the air and the arrow flying through the air.

Every second in the MV also describes their aspiration, determination and honour when playing for Việt Nam's pride.

All blend into a symphony of effort, where the sound of fatigue turns into the rhythm of desire, according to the producers in a press conference held in HCM City on November 12.

"We don’t aim to tell a story about their victories, but about their entire journey – one of perseverance, passion and the relentless pursuit of going beyond their limits," said producer Kloe Yang.

“The Symphony of Victory is an echo of willpower – a reminder that true triumph is never easily won, but often born from setbacks and the courage to rise and strive harder. We believe our supporters will celebrate these athletes with sounds of honour, recognising their effort and dedication, regardless of the outcome.”

She added that the MV is to encourage the Việt Nam delegation in the upcoming SEA Games and inspire young Vietnamese to overcome challenges to be their better versions.

Attending the event, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Lê Thị Hoàng Yến said: "It is a great idea for Vietnamese sports, especially athletes who are practising hard for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games.

"Although it is a short video, it delivers realistic and beautiful images of how challenging sport is and how hard athletes practise to reach their victories." — VNS