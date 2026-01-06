Vietnamese engineers stranded in Caracas aided by diplomatic mission

CARACAS — On December 18, two Vietnamese engineers, Nguyễn Xuân Tuấn and Trần Ngọc Khánh, arrived in Venezuela to work on the renovation of the new headquarters of Việt Nam’s diplomatic mission in Caracas.

What began as a routine business trip soon took an unexpected turn, drawing them into a period of turmoil.

In the final days of the year, Caracas still appeared bathed in gentle sunshine, with rows of palm trees standing quietly in the breeze and a seemingly unhurried pace of life.

Before the trip, reports about the possibility of attacks had already circulated.

Yet neither of them hesitated to head to Caracas with the highest readiness.

In the early days, Caracas appeared calm.

During the daytime, they worked closely with embassy staff, reviewing technical details piece by piece.

In the evenings, the two engineers took walks around the neighbourhood, sharing with their families photos of clear blue skies, small roadside shops and the friendly smiles of local residents with their families.

Everything seemed peaceful.

Then came that night. Explosions echoed from the distance, flashes from bombs and shells tore across the sky.

One of the sites hit in the attack was only about three kilometres from where they were staying.

The two looked at each other in silence for a few seconds.

But reminders from the ambassador that the diplomatic quarter was under strict protection helped ease their anxiety.

In that moment, a small but essential sense of trust kept them steady.

Their phones lit up continuously. Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ was calling.

Officials from Vietnamese representative agencies were also calling with clear instructions and calm, reassuring words.

Back in Việt Nam, messages from wives, children and relatives poured in.

Short, simple lines of text were enough to warm a small room in a city lit by flashes of fire and explosions.

According to schedule, the two engineers were to board a flight home in the early hours of January 3.

Their luggage was ready. But as their vehicle headed to the airport, Caracas’ streets remained empty with an increased presence of military vehicles.

At the airport, their flight was cancelled due to the military operation. All plans fell apart.

Almost immediately, the embassy updated the situation, arranged safe accommodation, ensured supplies of food, water and medicine and maintained regular contact to both engineers.

In the days that followed, citizen protection efforts were carried out closely and systematically.

Every change came with a contingency plan. Every difficulty had a point of contact.

For the two engineers, it was not only material support, but also a sense of being protected, the feeling that someone was always watching over them and ready to help.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Latin America, Engineer Tuấn, 38 years old from Phú Thọ Province, said “We never felt abandoned.”

Trần Ngọc Khánh regularly reassured his family through brief calls telling them: “I’m fine. The embassy is taking very good care of us.”

Their story is not one of extraordinary heroism, but of calmness, responsibility and everyday courage.

Behind it, however, stands the quiet dedication of patient and steadfast diplomats who always place citizens’ safety first.

From Caracas, they came to better understand the meaning of the word 'homeland'.

Homeland is not only a place to return to, but also a resilient network linking functional agencies with every Vietnamese citizen abroad.

As global uncertainties persist, the story of the two Vietnamese engineers stranded in Venezuela once again highlights the vital role of citizen protection - a task that Việt Nam’s overseas representative agencies continue to carry out daily, in many hotspots around the world.

Amid those challenges, a simple belief endures: when the homeland stands behind you, the road home is always open.

For assistance if needed, citizens are advised to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela at +58 212 635 7402 or vnemb.ven@mofa.gov.vn; or the Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84 or baohocongdan@gmail.com. VNS