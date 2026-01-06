Buffalo with necklace-like horns in Đà Nẵng becomes social media star

ĐÀ NẴNG — A female water buffalo with horns growing downwards and encircling its head like a necklace in the central city of Đà Nẵng is attracting much attention on social media.

The animal is owned by Võ Trương, 67, of Trung Chánh village in Tam Mỹ Commune (formerly Núi Thành District, Quảng Nam Province).

Speaking to Thanh Niên (Young People) Newspaper, Trương said he has had her for over 10 years since she was a calf, and she is well-behaved and gentle.

“I raise this buffalo for breeding. Her calves are valuable assets, fetching VNĐ15-20 million annually.”

A trader offered over VNĐ19 million for the animal, but the family declined.

Trương said he is surprised by the attention his buffalo has received on social media, and vowed to keep her for the rest of her life. — VNS