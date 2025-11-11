Runners go the extra mile in rain-soaked heritage marathon

Marathon

NINH BÌNH — Weathering a downpour and determined competition, Hồ Quang Bình and Phạm Thị Mỹ Duyên finished first in the 2025 Tràng An Marathon – Foot Strike from the Heritage on November 10 in Ninh Bình Province.

Bình successfully completed the men's 42km category in 2hr 38.38min, leaving Kenyan Hillary Kipchumba Kimutai (2:39.21) and Vietnamese Nguyễn Mai Trung (2:40.54) behind.

Duyên was just one second faster than her runner-up Hoàng Hương Thùy to take the women's title, winning after 3:13.37. The third place went to Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến on 3:18.36.

The winners of the 21km classes were Lê Văn Thao, who ran 1:16.33 in the men's race, and Bùi Thị Bình, who finished in a time of 1:33.45 in the women's.

Lại Duy Mạnh and Lê Thị Thanh Quỳnh were champions of the men's and women's 10km, respectively. Đinh Viết Tiếp and Phan Nguyệt Ánh topped the men's and women's 5km.

The fifth tournament featured more than 10,000 runners from 15 countries and regions running to enjoy the world heritages and ancient capital history.

The event was jointly organised by Vũ Media and Ninh Bình's Culture and Sports Department.

“Tràng An Marathon is not only a sports event where people overcome their limits but also a cultural bridge which spreads images of our provincial natural beauty and friendly people internationally," said deputy director of Ninh Bình's Culture and Sports Department Nguyễn Mạnh Cường.

The event was one of the largest annual sports and culture activities of the province that helped encourage the sports practice movement, a healthy lifestyle and promote the Tràng An World Heritage Site to the world. — VNS