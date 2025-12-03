Sepak stars rise as Việt Nam aim for SEA Games glory

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — Riding a fresh bounce of confidence, the Việt Nam women's sepak takraw team head to the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next week, determined to strike gold after two years of standout performances on the continental and world stage.

Their haul includes two titles from the Asian Championships, two from World Championships and one long-awaited Asian Games gold after 17 years.

Their most recent triumph came at the World Cup 2025 in July, when Việt Nam defeated Thailand to top the world's quadrant (team of four) event for the third time. The result was described as a milestone that elevated Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage while narrowing the gap with Thailand.

“In the last two years, we have beaten Thailand twice in four finals, a remarkable achievement,” said head coach Trần Thị Vui.

“Through recent tournaments, we’ve seen our players compete with a level of confidence and composure that was rarely shown in the past. Vietnamese athletes are no longer intimidated by the Thai team, once considered the strongest in the world.”

According to former Việt Nam SEA Games and Olympics chef de mission Nguyễn Hồng Minh, these achievements were not a matter of luck but the result of a well-planned investment strategy, scientific training and the impressive growth of the current generation of athletes.

Minh stressed that intensive training and participation in multiple international tournaments over the past two years had helped the team make major strides in technique, tactics, teamwork and competitive mindset.

“Việt Nam now has a generation of athletes with a strong technical foundation, steady mentality and excellent coordination. If they maintain the form they showed at the 2025 World Cup, we can triumph at the 33rd SEA Games,” he said.

Việt Nam won gold in the women’s doubles at the previous SEA Games in Cambodia; however, that event is not included in the programme in Thailand. Therefore, the Vietnamese goal is to claim gold in the quadrant – affirming their status as world champions – while also aiming for top results in the remaining events.

“Having no chance to defend our title has forced us to change our plans significantly. We have to adjust our training programme and tactics. Now all eyes and resources are on the quadrant, proving that we are the No. 1 team,” said Vui.

“Athletes in other categories are also asked to practise hard and compete with the best to earn medals.”

Vui, who received the President's First Class Labour Medal earlier this year, has called up 16 strong players for the campaign.

Among them, world champions Trần Thị Ngọc Yến, Nguyễn Thị My, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Huyền and Nguyễn Thị Yến form the core, alongside U19 players who are promising talents for the future.

The team spent several months honing their mentality and fitness ahead of the 33rd SEA Games, where the hosts aim to sweep all 11 classes.

At the send-off ceremony, head coach Vui praised the players’ iron spirit and determination, promising not only exciting, competitive matches but also the best possible results for Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Hoàng Quốc Vinh, head of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Elite Sports Department, emphasised that sepak takraw remains one of the country’s strongest sports. He called on the team to maintain discipline, focus and readiness to achieve their targets and bring home as many medals as possible.

Việt Nam will compete in Group A alongside Laos, the Philippines and Campuchia, while Group B features Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand. Matches begin on December 10.

“Most of the world’s strongest sepak takraw teams are in Southeast Asia, so SEA Games competitions are just as tough as the world championships. Every opponent is challenging,” said world champion Nguyễn Thị Yến.

“To overcome them, we have trained – and will compete – with 100 per cent of our strength. Our whole team will stay united and maintain absolute focus to accomplish our mission.” — VNS