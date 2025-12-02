VCBC kicks off with larger number of participants

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The second Vietnam Collegiate Basketball Championship (VCBC) returns this season with wider reach and higher stakes as student-athletes from across the country prepare to battle for regional and national honours.

This year marks a new chapter for the VCBC with the addition of a Southern stage, expanding the tournament beyond its traditional northern base.

The Northern stage will take place in Hà Nội, featuring 24 men's teams and 16 women's teams. Squads are divided into groups of four and will compete every Friday and Saturday from December 6 to January 25, 2026, at Thanh Hà Gymnasium in Bình Minh Commune.

In the South, 20 men's teams and 10 women's teams will play from December 19 to February 8, 2026, at The Global City urban area in An Khánh Commune, HCM City.

Both regions will use a two-leg round robin format. The highest-ranked teams will advance to the regional play-offs in February and March 2026, where northern and southern champions will be decided. Each champion will earn VNĐ30 million (US$1,140), with runners-up receiving VNĐ15 million and VNĐ10 million.

The national finals, bringing together the top teams from both regional play-offs, are scheduled for May. The final number of qualifying teams will be confirmed at a later date.

According to the organisers, the new season will welcome additional teams who promise to blow the gymnasium away with their competitive performances.

Candidates for the titles are the defending champions and the University of Foreign Trade on the men's side, and Hà Nội National University and the University of Pedagogy of Sports Hà Nội.

Last season, Hà Nội University of Science and Technology claimed the men's title, while Hà Nội University of Foreign Trade secured the women's crown.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Centre for Support and Development of Vietnamese Students under the Việt Nam Student Association and New Sports Company. VNS